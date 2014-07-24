How much time do you spend on Facebook each day? Posted: Thursday, July 24, 2014 2:58 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2014 2:59 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

(NBC News) - Americans waste a lot of time on Facebook.



How much time? Around 40 minutes every single day, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who shared the stat during Wednesday's Q2 earnings call.



Apparently that was not enough to satisfy the Zuck, who pointed out that Americans spend nine hours of every day engaging with digital media.



That is more than eight hours spent watching Netflix or doing something other than "Liking" things on Facebook! (One thing young people aren't spending time with: books. The average daily time spent reading for kids between the ages of 15 to 19 is 4.2 minutes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics).



Still, Facebook eats up an impressive amount of online time, especially on people’s phones, where the social media network accounts for one out of every five minutes spent on mobile.