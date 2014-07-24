Alabama man claims penis mistakenly amputated

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) - An Alabama man who went to the hospital for a routine circumcision says doctors mistakenly amputated his penis.

Johnny Lee Banks Jr. of Birmingham and his wife, Zelda Banks, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. They're suing the hospital, doctors and others for medical malpractice.

The lawsuit says Banks went to Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham last month for a circumcision. The suit alleges the man's penis was gone when he awoke.

The suit says that the mistaken amputation has caused the man extreme pain, and that his wife also is suffering.

The suit names the hospital, a urology group, a medical clinic and two doctors as defendants. It's seeking an unspecified dollar amount.

A hospital spokeswoman says the claims lack merit.

Others defendants didn't return messages seeking comment.

