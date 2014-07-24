Alabama man claims penis mistakenly amputated - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama man claims penis mistakenly amputated

Posted: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) - An Alabama man who went to the hospital for a routine circumcision says doctors mistakenly amputated his penis.

Johnny Lee Banks Jr. of Birmingham and his wife, Zelda Banks, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. They're suing the hospital, doctors and others for medical malpractice.

The lawsuit says Banks went to Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham last month for a circumcision. The suit alleges the man's penis was gone when he awoke.

The suit says that the mistaken amputation has caused the man extreme pain, and that his wife also is suffering.

The suit names the hospital, a urology group, a medical clinic and two doctors as defendants. It's seeking an unspecified dollar amount.

A hospital spokeswoman says the claims lack merit.

Others defendants didn't return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.