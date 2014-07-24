Dalton police arrest 3 in synthetic pot bust

Three people have been arrested for the sale of synthetic marijuana in Dalton, and more than 22 pounds of synthetic marijuana were seized by police.



The Dalton Police Department arrested:

Dhansukh Chhaganlal Bhika, 63

Allen Martin Payne, 36

Tiffany Ryane Fowler, 32

The investigation, spanning several months, was centered on the Discount Tobacco Food Mart business in Dalton, owned by Bhika.



Earlier this month, detectives obtained a search warrant for the store and found more than 100 packages of synthetic marijuana and more than 30 containers of a liquid form of synthetic marijuana that can be consumed using vapor pens or E-cigarettes.



In February, Bhika was arrested and charged with selling synthetic marijuana from his business. Investigators seized more than 1,300 packages of synthetic marijuana and more than $80,000 in cash. Bhika has since been free on a bond.



Dalton police say cooperating informants bought synthetic marijuana from Bhika, Payne and Fowler, at the ML King, Jr. Boulevard store and at other locations.



Bhika was arrested during a meeting at an outlet mall in Calhoun. He had packages of synthetic marijuana in his possession and has been charged with selling a controlled substance without FDA approval (synthetic marijuana), possession of a schedule 1 drug (synthetic marijuana), and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.



Investigators learned Bhika had a storage unit in Bartow County, where they found a large quantity of synthetic marijuana. The Bartow County-Cartersville Task Force, Dalton Police Department, and Homeland Security seized more than 22 pounds of synthetic marijuana from the storage unit, which is valued at approximately $100,000.



Fowler was arrested and found with one package of synthetic marijuana. She has been charged with selling a controlled substance without FDA approval (synthetic marijuana), possession of a schedule 1 drug (synthetic marijuana), possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime.



Wednesday, Dalton police served an arrest warrant on Payne, who consented to a search of his residence. Officers found a 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, and a small quantity of marijuana. Payne was charged with selling a controlled substance without FDA approval (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.