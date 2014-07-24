Wamp gets endorsement from Rick Santorum - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wamp gets endorsement from Rick Santorum

Posted: Updated:
Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. AP photo Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. AP photo
Weston Wamp. Weston Wamp.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Former U.S. presidential candidate and Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum has announced his endorsement of Weston Wamp for the hotly-contested U.S. House District 3 race.

Wamp, son of former U.S. Representative Zack Wamp, faces incumbent Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Dr. Mary Headrick.

“Weston is exactly the kind of person we desperately need in Washington right now,” the former senator and presidential candidate said in a news release.

Santorum beat fellow GOP Presidential candidate Mitt Romney in all 11 counties of the 3rd District in the 2012 GOP primary, and taking the state of Tennessee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.