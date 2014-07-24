Wamp gets endorsement from Rick Santorum

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Former U.S. presidential candidate and Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum has announced his endorsement of Weston Wamp for the hotly-contested U.S. House District 3 race.



Wamp, son of former U.S. Representative Zack Wamp, faces incumbent Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Dr. Mary Headrick.

“Weston is exactly the kind of person we desperately need in Washington right now,” the former senator and presidential candidate said in a news release.

Santorum beat fellow GOP Presidential candidate Mitt Romney in all 11 counties of the 3rd District in the 2012 GOP primary, and taking the state of Tennessee.