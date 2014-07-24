Georgia releases student growth tool

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia parents now can see how their children are performing compared to students with similar academic histories. The information and a new online tool focus on how students improved fromyear to year and in certain subjects compared to their peers.

The measure also is a key part of a new teacher evaluation system and part of calculating scores for schools and districts.

Until now, the state only publicly released test results that let parents see whether a district, school or grade level met state standards and how the results compared to previous years.

School districts have had access to the student growth measure for some time, including details for individual students. The web tool lets Georgians view the data by district and by school.

