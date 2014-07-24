Tennesseans to share $10 million in refunds - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennesseans to share $10 million in refunds

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - More than 336,000 Tennessee residents will split $10 million in refunds from health insurance companies because of a provision in the Affordable Care Act.

The Tennessean reported (tnne.ws/WIRqs7) the refunds will average $53 per family and came about because of the medical loss ratio rule in the law. That provision requires insurers to spend at least 80 percent of insurance premiums on patient care and quality improvement efforts. The refunds are for premiums paid in 2013.

For 2012, refunds to Tennesseans totaled $5.6 million.

The actual total for refunds in Tennessee is $10,037,932.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.