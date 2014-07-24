Booted for a tweet? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Booted for a tweet?

(KARE) - A Minnesota man and his two children were asked to leave a Southwest Airlines flight in Denver after he tweeted about a boarding disagreement.

Duff Watson says he has priority boarding because of his "A-List" customer status, but a gate agent didn't allow his two children, ages 6 and 9, to board with him Sunday on a flight to Minneapolis.

He says the agent "rudely and dismissively" told him he couldn't do that because it was against policy and they would all have to wait.

"I said, 'is this a new policy? I'm not clear,'" said Watson. He says the gate agent replied, "No, that's the policy and we can stand here and argue about it all day, but I'm not going to change my mind."

Watson says he said in parting, "Real nice way to treat an A-List. I'll be sure to tweet about it." And that's what he did.

"I said in caps: RUDEST AGENT IN DENVER. KIMBERLY S. GATE C39. NOT HAPPY @SWA."

Once Watson and his children boarded the plane and had taken their seats, they heard an announcement on the loudspeaker asking the Watson family to gather their belongings and exit the aircraft.

