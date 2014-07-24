Police searching for information on missing woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police searching for information on missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A middle Tennessee woman has been missing since the morning of July 21, and her family and police are searching for information to help find her.

Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Brooke Roberts was last seen Monday at her job at the Harpers Point Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro.

Roberts’ 2005 Sequoia Toyota was found, along with her cell phone, in a Murfreesboro park known as the Cason Trailhead, part of the Murfreesboro Greenway System.

A news release shared by the Murfreesboro Police Department says her eight-year-old daughter misses her ‘very much.”

Roberts lives in Manchester with her daughter and her parents, Brenda & Dieter Ginnett.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department Investigators Maples or Lawson at (615) 893-1311.

Messages with information can also be left her parents' business toll free number 888-315-7411 at TshirtSpot.com.
