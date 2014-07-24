Police searching for information on missing woman

Roberts lives in Manchester with her daughter and her parents, Brenda & Dieter Ginnett .

A middle Tennessee woman has been missing since the morning of July 21, and her family and police are searching for information to help find her.Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Brooke Roberts was last seen Monday at her job at the Harpers Point Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro.Roberts’ 2005 Sequoia Toyota was found, along with her cell phone, in a Murfreesboro park known as the Cason Trailhead, part of the Murfreesboro Greenway System.A news release shared by the Murfreesboro Police Department says her eight-year-old daughter misses her ‘very much.”Anyone with information is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department Investigators Maples or Lawson at (615) 893-1311.Messages with information can also be left her parents' business toll free number 888-315-7411 at