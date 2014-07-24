Hitting the airwaves: Sides in debate over justices dial up TV, - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hitting the airwaves: Sides in debate over justices dial up TV, radio ads

NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) - Those supporting retention of three state Supreme Court justices in the Aug. 7 election apparently took at least an early lead over those opposing the judges in spending on television advertising, but a new wave of ads unleashed this week could change the spending picture.

Figures collected by Justice at Stake, a national group that tracks state court races, show that through last week Tennessee Forum — the first group opposing the justices to air TV ads — had spent $119,055 on commercials. Keep Tennessee Courts Fair, the umbrella group for the campaigns of Justices Cornelia Clark, Sharon Lee and Gary Wade, had spent $201,495.

Since those figures were collected:

Wade’s campaign on Tuesday put up a new ad that focuses only on the chief justice. It shows him picnicking with family, working at his desk while a narrator says, among other things, “Work, family and faith define Gary Wade, chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.” Prior ads have featured all three of the justices together.

