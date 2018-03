Additional charges possible in Chattanooga child pornography, federal officials say

A Chattanooga man connected to a woman facing federal child pornography charges could face charges of his own, pending the results of a federal investigation and a decision from the U.S. Attorney's Office.Court documents show that 27-year-old Larry Vance claimed in an email to have participated in incestuous sexual encounters with the woman, 24, and her 4-year-old son. Investigators also found that Vance distributed illicit photos of the boy, sent to him by the mother, to more than one email address.Vance was a co-owner of the now-defunct Chattanooga Brew Tours company. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.The woman, an ex-girlfriend of Vance's who lived in Chattanooga until recently, was charged in a North Carolina federal court on July 10 with producing and distributing child pornography, the Charlotte Observer first reported.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press