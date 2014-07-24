THP to begin taking cadet applications on July 30

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol will start accepting applications for its new trooper cadet class on July 30.

Applications will be accepted online up until Aug. 5. The class is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 and lasts 20 weeks.

Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have no felony convictions.

Two years of college or military or previous law enforcement experience is preferred.

There are currently 884 authorized commissioned officer positions within the THP. Trooper recruits will be assigned to vacant positions across the state upon graduation.

For more information about becoming a state trooper, visit the Department of Safety and Homeland Security website .

