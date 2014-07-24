Covington police say officer shot man wielding a sword

COVINGTON, GA (AP) - Covington police say an officer shot a man carrying a large, "medieval" style sword.

The Covington News reports (http://bit.ly/1kczKQq ) police say officers responded to a call about a suspicious person carrying a sword around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man attacked a responding officer who then backed away and gave verbal commands before drawing his gun. Police say the man then charged at the officer with the sword over his head, and the officer shot him.

The newspaper says the man was undergoing surgery at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital. He was identified as 44-year-old Julian Leon Faulkner Jr.

The Georgia Bureau of investigation is looking into the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is done in accordance with department policy.

Information from: The Covington News, http://www.covnews.com/gbase/expedite/index.html

