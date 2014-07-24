Algerian passenger plane disappears from radar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Algerian passenger plane crashed in Mali

An Air Algeria plane lands. AP photo An Air Algeria plane lands. AP photo
(NBC News) - A commercial jetliner carrying 116 people crashed on Thursday after adjusting its route due to a storm and vanishing in western Africa, an official said. It was the third major aviation disaster in a week.

Air Algerie Flight AH5017 vanished about 50 minutes after it left Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso on its way to Algiers, Algeria.

The jet took off at 1:17 a.m. local time (9:17 p.m. ET on Wednesday). Burkina Faso's Transport Minister Jean Bertin Ouedraogo told reporters its pilots had asked to change route about 21 minutes after takeoff after reporting heavy rains.

An airport official confirmed to NBC News that wreckage from the plane had been located in neighboring Mali.

In an earlier statement, Spain-based Swiftair confirmed it operated the McDonnell Douglas MD-83. Swiftair said 110 passengers and six crew were aboard the jet. It had been due to land in the Algerian capital at 5:10 a.m. local time (12:10 a.m. ET), but the flight was missing for hours before the news was made public.

Citing the transport minister, The Associated Press reported the flight was carrying 51 French nationals, 27 Burkina Faso nationals, eight Lebanese, six Algerians, five Canadians, two Luxemburg nationals, one Swiss, one Belgian, one Egyptian, one Ukrainian, one Nigerian, one Cameroonian and one Malian.

According to the airport's Facebook page, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's niece, Mariela, was among the passengers, but NBC News has confirmed she was not on the flight and is in her native Havana.
