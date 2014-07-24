Isolated storms, clearing late

Good Thursday. We may see one or two isolated thunderstorms today, but they will be few and far between.



A front pushing through will keep the atmosphere a little unsettled. Today's high will reach about 87. This evening, skies will clear out behind the front, and we should have nice weather tonight. It will be a touch cooler with the low dropping to 67.



Friday will bring sunshine and hot weather to the area. It may be slightly less humid, but the heat will more than make up for it. Look for a high of 90.



If that's not warm enough, we will hit a high of 93 both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will also be creeping back up over the weekend.



Sunday evening, we may see a few showers and storms along with another front moving through. This one looks like it may bring big changes next week.



Monday, skies will clear, and the high will reach 87. Much cooler air moves in Monday night as the low drops into the low 60s. It will stay cool and dry through at least Wednesday as highs stay in the low to mid 80s and lows stay in the low 60s.



Download the WRCB weather app or the latest. David Karnes



THURSDAY:

8am... Isolated Storms, 73



Noon... Isolated Storms, 83



5pm... Clearing Skies, 87

