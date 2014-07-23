More early voters are heading to polls in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

More early voters are heading to the polls in Tennessee

Early voting in Tennessee has been going on for the past four days.  The number of residents voting this year across the state has increased from 4 years ago.

Here are the numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State for the Tennessee Valley.  Early voting ends August 2nd.

County                2014               2010               +/-

Bledsoe                387                 361               26
Bradley               2357                3047             -690
Grundy                 722                  188               534         
Hamilton              5923                3949             1974
Marion                 571                   497                 74
McMinn                1288                1815             -527
Meigs                  524                 554              -30
Polk                   900                 385              515
Sequatchie             606                 516               90

Here is a list of early voting locations:

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Rd

Monday - Saturday

10:00am - 7:00pm


Eastwood Church
4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am - 7:00pm

Election Commission
700 River Terminal Rd
Monday thru Friday
8:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday
9:00am – 7:00pm

Northgate Mall
Monday thru Saturday
Outside – on the right of Applebee’s
10:00am – 7:00pm

TN OR FEDERAL PHOTO ID REQUIRED TO VOTE
