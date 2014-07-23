More early voters are heading to the polls in Tennessee

Early voting in Tennessee has been going on for the past four days. The number of residents voting this year across the state has increased from 4 years ago.



Here are the numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State for the Tennessee Valley. Early voting ends August 2nd.



County 2014 2010 +/-



Bledsoe 387 361 26

Bradley 2357 3047 -690

Grundy 722 188 534

Hamilton 5923 3949 1974

Marion 571 497 74

McMinn 1288 1815 -527

Meigs 524 554 -30

Polk 900 385 515

Sequatchie 606 516 90





Here is a list of early voting locations:

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Rd

Monday - Saturday

10:00am - 7:00pm





Eastwood Church

4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am - 7:00pm





Election Commission

700 River Terminal Rd

Monday thru Friday

8:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday

9:00am – 7:00pm





Northgate Mall

Monday thru Saturday

Outside – on the right of Applebee’s

10:00am – 7:00pm



