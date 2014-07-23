Dalton Police are investigating graffiti at Creative Arts Guild - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DALTON, GA (WRCB) - Dalton Police are investigating "tagging" at the Creative Arts Guild.

Police say unwelcome displays of graffiti "tagging" were painted at the Waugh Street facility.
They were reported on Monday.

The graffiti tags are all painted in black spray paint and some include the words "mass - pr - deuce" and the phrase "art is not dead."                                                                                                                                                                                                          Anyone with information in the case is asked to call dalton police.

 


