Cleveland Motor Speedway to be auctioned off

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - The Cleveland Motor Speedway is set to be auctioned off Thursday.

The Speedway, which has been a staple in Bradley County for half a century, filed for bankruptcy in 2011.
According to the Cleveland Banner, the terms of the sale will be a 20-percent down payment, with the closing to occur within 30 days of the sale.

Officials say several bidders are interested in keeping the Speedway in operation.  The auction is scheduled to begin around 6-o'clock Thursday night.




