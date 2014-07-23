Chattanooga man to spend time in federal prison for drug traffic - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga man to spend time in federal prison for drug trafficking

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison, for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring.

Twenty-five-year-old Garry Lee Brown was convicted of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.
Prosecutors say Brown was one of numerous individuals taking the illegal drug to Johnson City, and selling it.
Brown's 12 year sentence is the highest penalty so far for the 34 men named in the drug trafficking ring.  


