Hamilton Co. man charged with multiple child rape charges in Franklin Co.

A Hamilton County man faces multiple charges of child rape in Franklin County, TN.

On July 21st, 27-year-old Arnando Arellono-Castillo of Ooltewah was taken to the Franklin County jail on charges of Child Rape and Sexual Battery.



According to records Castillo was working in Catoosa County and living in Hamilton County.



U.S. Marshalls took Castillo into custody and transported him to Franklin County where he was booked for Rape of a Child under 13-years-old, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Rape and Sexual Battery.

Castillo is being held on a $200,000 bond and has an initial court appearance set for July 24th at 9:00am in Franklin County Circuit Court.