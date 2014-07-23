NC couple arrested for growing pot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NC couple arrested for growing pot

Posted: Updated:
MURPHY, NC (WRCB) - A North Carolina couple has been charged with growing marijuana at their Murphy, NC home.

Chester Bryan Mann, 39 and Collette Marie Mann, 50, were arrested after a deputy attempted to serve papers at their home.

The deputy saw marijuana plants being grown, and called an investigator with the Criminal Investigative Division, who gathered the plants and also found items used to grow and ingest marijuana.

Chester and Collette Mann were charged with manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling house, felony possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Both were taken before the Cherokee County Magistrate who set a $5,000 bond and set an August 05th, 2014 Cherokee County District Court date.

To report crime in Cherokee County you can call the anonymous tip line at (828) 837-1344 or email a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov or call 911 if you observe a crime in progress.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.