NC couple arrested for growing pot

A North Carolina couple has been charged with growing marijuana at their Murphy, NC home.Chester Bryan Mann, 39 and Collette Marie Mann, 50, were arrested after a deputy attempted to serve papers at their home.The deputy saw marijuana plants being grown, and called an investigator with the Criminal Investigative Division, who gathered the plants and also found items used to grow and ingest marijuana.Chester and Collette Mann were charged with manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling house, felony possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.Both were taken before the Cherokee County Magistrate who set a $5,000 bond and set an August 05th, 2014 Cherokee County District Court date.