GM recalls another 718,000 U.S. vehicles

General Motors announced on Wednesday six safety recalls on 717,950 U.S. vehicles.

The defective vehicles included:

2011-2012 model year Chevrolet Camaro

2010-2012 model year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain

2011-2012 Buick Regal and LaCrosse

2010-2012 Cadillac SRX

The models are being recalled for a loose bolt in the power height front seat adjuster that has caused injuries.

The car maker also recalled Chevrolet Sparks imported from Korea for a lower control arm bolt that was "not fastened to specification."

Although GM did not know of any accidents related to the issue, the company said the defect could cause mechanical problems that would result in loss of steering control.