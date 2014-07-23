Mother arrested after passerby finds four children in hot car Posted: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 12:57 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 1:01 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Chattanooga mom is in jail after admitting to police she left four children in a car Monday.



Tiara Jenkins, 22, is charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect.



According to police, four children between the ages of 1-4 were found in a parked car outside the Hamilton County Courts Building Monday afternoon.



The outside temperature was between 85 and 90 degrees at the time.



Richard Cox was leaving the courts building when he said he saw four young children in a black Toyota Camry. Police arrived and found the car parked in direct sunlight with the windows rolled up and the doors closed. The car was turned off but the keys were inside.



According to police, Jenkins is the mother of two of the four children. The mother of the other two children told police Jenkins had picked them up earlier in the day from the Kandy Kastle Daycare.



A woman at the daycare confirmed with police that Jenkins picked the children up shortly before the incident.



Police said Jenkins eventually admitted to leaving the children in the car while she went inside the courts building to take care of personal business.



Jenkins remains in Silverdale on a $75,000 bond.







