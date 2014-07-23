Chuck Norris helps NRA with voter drive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chuck Norris helps NRA with voter drive

NRA "Trigger the Vote" Honorary Chairman Chuck Norris. NRA "Trigger the Vote" Honorary Chairman Chuck Norris.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The NRA kicks off their 2014 “Trigger the Vote” voter registration campaign with movie and television tough guy Chuck Norris as the honorary chairman.

The National Rifle Association’s Freedom Action Foundation says in a new release that the organization’s mission is “to protect the Second Amendment through a vigorous non-partisan voter registration program.”

The “Trigger the Vote” voter registration campaign began in 2009. A new website helps voters with finding registration sites and locations.

“The Freedom Action Foundation is one of the most critical parts of the NRA,” explained NRA-FAF President Chris W. Cox. “Through its valuable work, the NRA is able to reach millions of freedom-loving Americans and ensure that they are prepared to exercise their right to vote.”


