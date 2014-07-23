The Salvation Army needs your travel-sized products

bar soap

deodorant

shampoo

toothpaste

disposable razors

feminine products

If you’re a frequent traveler, you may have a stockpile of travel-sized products cluttering your bathroom or closet.The Salvation Army can put those to use in the ReCreate Café, which helps area homeless with personal hygiene.The inventory of these items is running low, and your donation can help.The Salvation Army is in need of:If you would like to host a donation drive, call the Salvation Army at (423) 756-1023 or you can bring the items to 822 McCallie Avenue.