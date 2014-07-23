The Salvation Army needs your travel-sized products - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Salvation Army needs your travel-sized products

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - If you’re a frequent traveler, you may have a stockpile of travel-sized products cluttering your bathroom or closet.

The Salvation Army can put those to use in the ReCreate Café, which helps area homeless with personal hygiene.

The inventory of these items is running low, and your donation can help.

The Salvation Army is in need of:
  • bar soap
  • deodorant
  • shampoo
  • toothpaste
  • disposable razors
  • feminine products
If you would like to host a donation drive, call the Salvation Army at (423) 756-1023 or you can bring the items to 822 McCallie Avenue.

