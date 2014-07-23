GA lottery turns 21 and launches Kia promotion

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Lottery is celebrating its 21st anniversary and is partnering with Kia Motors to launch new games and promotions.

Lottery officials say players will be eligible to win between $20,000 and $2.5 million in the 21 Black Series of instant games. Officials say players can enter non-winning 21 Black Series tickets online for a chance to win a 2014 Kia Soul.

Officials say a Kia Soul will be awarded for 12 consecutive weeks with drawings beginning on July 31.

Revenue from the Georgia lottery is used to support the state's HOPE Scholarship program and pre-kindergarten programs throughout the state.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.