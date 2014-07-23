Chattanooga hold public hearing on Controlled Sound Ordinance

Controversy between Track 29, a local performance venue, and the neighboring residents has prompted the city of Chattanooga to schedule a public hearing for Tuesday, July 29 to get comments from the public on the Controlled Sound Ordinance.



The hearing, which starts at 4:00pm, will be in the Council Assembly Room at 1100 Lindsay Street.



Residents who wish to speak must arrive by 4:00pm and register at the entrance to the Assembly Room. Seating is available, but is limited.



The ordinance will have its first reading in front of the City Council on August 5th.





