Lookouts Lose Close Game to Biscuits, 7-6

It was a tight back-and-forth affair at AT&T Field, but the Montgomery Biscuits (18-14) came out on the winning side of a 7-6 score against the Chattanooga Lookouts (10-20).

The Biscuits got out to a lead almost as soon as the first pitch of the game was thrown by loading the bases and then subsequently unloading them on a Richie Shaffer double in the first inning. By the time the bottom of the second inning rolled around, the Biscuits had added another run to their total of four, but the Lookouts quickly got back into the game.

Daniel Mayora and Corey Seager singled to start the home half of the second inning and O’Koyea Dickson immediately doubled Mayora home. The next three batters each reached base as well. Alex Liddi got on base first on an error, Chris O’Brien followed on a single and Noel Cuevas made it with a single. Bobby Coyle struck the final blow to the Biscuits’ lead, tying the game at four on a bases-loaded single of his own.

O’Brien continued to make his mark on the game with his second hit of the night in the fourth inning. A gapper by Darnell Sweeney gave the Lookouts the first lead of the game when O’Brien touched home, but it was short-lived as the Biscuits scored two the very next half-inning to take the lead and an insurance run in the eighth made it a 7-5 score in their favor.

That insurance run came in handy for the Biscuits since Dickson led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a towering solo home run to left-center field to bring the game back to within one run. The Lookouts couldn’t complete their second comeback, though, as the tying run was left standing on second base when the final out was recorded.

Wednesday is a day game, with the early start time of 11:15 am. Lookouts’ right-hander Matt Shelton (2-3, 4.98) will make his tenth start of the year against Biscuits’ right-hander Albert Suarez (1-2, 4.73).

Notes: Dodgers’ top prospect Corey Seager went 3-for-5 in his third game in a Lookouts’ uniform. So far, he’s lived up to his billing, going .400 (6-for-15) in his first three games.