Man claiming to be Marine charged with raping woman

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man is in jail on charges he raped a woman and threatened to kill her, all while claiming to be a U.S. Marine.

Robert Alan Bradshaw, 27, was booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault.

The victim told police she was raped Saturday afternoon after the suspect drove her to his house.

According to the affidavit, Bradshaw told her he was a U.S. Marine and would “kill her if she did not do what he tells her to do.”

The victim reported the incident Monday to a friend at a downtown Chattanooga bar. She said that while at the bar, Bradshaw walked up and threatened to kill her if she reported the alleged rape.

The only violations on Bradshaw’s court record are seatbelt and insurance charges from June.

He’s being held on $205,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail.

