Former Chattanooga union supporters accuse UAW of 'back-door deals' with VW

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Volkswagen Chattanooga employees watch as Marc Lemmon signs the UAW charter at a news conference on July 10. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press Volkswagen Chattanooga employees watch as Marc Lemmon signs the UAW charter at a news conference on July 10. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - A new letter to Volkswagen employees from the United Auto Workers says its officials are confident VW will recognize the union if it gains "a meaningful portion" of the workforce as members of its Chattanooga local.

But two former UAW supporters said they don't trust the union anymore, adding that it and VW signed a neutrality agreement leading up to February's plant organizing vote which stated there'd be no organizing activities for a year.

The UAW letter, sent to VW plant employees after the announcement last week that the automaker would bring assembly of a new vehicle to Chattanooga, said union officials have "a consensus" with VW.

Gary Casteel, the UAW's secretary-treasurer, said in the letter the union "is confident that when a meaningful portion of the workforce joins together, the company will recognize Local 42 and deal with the union as the representative of its members."

