Elvis' last Cadillac going on auction block

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - Elvis Presley's last Cadillac is among 72 items being auctioned next month at Graceland during the annual celebration known as Elvis Week.

Graceland announced details of the Aug. 14 auction on Tuesday. The items are being offered from third-party collectors.

Among the items being auctioned are Presley's signature on a library card; a 1976 Cadillac Seville that Graceland says is the last one Presley purchased for his personal use; Presley's copy of the original script for his first movie, "Love Me Tender"; a 1969 Las Vegas show agreement; a 1975 Martin D-28 guitar; and a gemstone, diamond and gold lion mask pendant and chain worn by Presley when he met President Richard Nixon at the White House.

More information about the auction is available at http://www.graceland.com/auction .

