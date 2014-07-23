Ga. group to address jail gangs, contraband

ATLANTA (AP) - A group of corrections agencies are planning to discuss a multi-jurisdictional initiative aimed at cracking down on jail gangs and the use of contraband.

The Atlanta Department of Corrections is hosting a discussion Thursday with representatives from five sheriff's offices and the Atlanta Police Department on issues being addressed by the Metro Chief Jailers Group.

The group is an alliance of jail and law enforcement leaders working to share jail management strategies and more.

The discussion is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the Atlanta City Detention Center.

