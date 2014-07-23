Scattered afternoon showers and storms - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Scattered afternoon showers and storms

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Wednesday.  Look for one more day of scattered showers and storms, then we will have a few days of warm, but dry air.

A cold front approaching the Tennessee Valley will spark a number of scattered showers and non severe thunderstorms this afternoon.  Our high will reach 88.  We may see some showers and storms lingering through tonight, and into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon we will start to dry out.  The high will reach 89, but the humidity will be slightly lower behind the front.

We will stay warm and dry through Saturday as highs continue to hover around the 90 degree mark. 

Another front will push through Sunday, bringing more showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning.  Following that front, we will be a bit cooler and drier with lows dropping into the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.     David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 73

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 84

5pm... Scattered Storms, 88

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.