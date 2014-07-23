Scattered afternoon showers and storms

Good Wednesday. Look for one more day of scattered showers and storms, then we will have a few days of warm, but dry air.



A cold front approaching the Tennessee Valley will spark a number of scattered showers and non severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Our high will reach 88. We may see some showers and storms lingering through tonight, and into Thursday morning.



Thursday afternoon we will start to dry out. The high will reach 89, but the humidity will be slightly lower behind the front.



We will stay warm and dry through Saturday as highs continue to hover around the 90 degree mark.



Another front will push through Sunday, bringing more showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. Following that front, we will be a bit cooler and drier with lows dropping into the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.



WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 73



Noon... Partly Cloudy, 84



5pm... Scattered Storms, 88

