50+ businesses taking part in career expo Posted: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 3:22 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 3:22 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

More than 50 businesses will take part in a career expo Wednesday in Ringgold.



The Georgia Department of Labor along with the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and the city of Ringgold's Downtown Development Authority will host the career expo in the gymnasium at Ringgold High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



More than 50 employers will be there to fill various positions including: manufacturing, truck drivers, security guards, metal fabricators, CAD designer, maintenance technicians, welders, retail, outside sales, clerical, healthcare, and social services.



Applicants should bring plenty of resumes, be prepared to fill out company applications, and interview on-site for available job openings.



Job seekers are encouraged to dress business casual.



Employers expected to participate in the expo include: Bi-Lo, Aflac, Holiday Inn, Paxton Family Chiropractic, Bethel University, Propex, Roper Corporation, Victory Signs, Structural Employment Economic Development Corporation, Express Employment Professionals, Lowe's, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and Chattanooga Allergy Clinic.





