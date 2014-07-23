Details from VW-Chattanooga Memorandum of Understanding

The Volkswagen Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Chattanooga was explained to City Council members Monday afternoon. A member of the Berke Administration said the mayor had been the "driving force" in the agreement to construct the new CrossBlue at the Chattanooga VW plant. The deal promises jobs, investment, and revenue to the city.

Among the local benefits cited were 2,000 new jobs at the plant, itself, plus 200 additional jobs at a research and development center. Volkswagen will also create a $12 million welcome center downtown, and Mayor Berke is urging the company to support an 'Innovation District' in the same area, with their talent and dollars.

Volkswagen has agreed to release 300 acres at Enterprise South for use as a future supplier park. This addition will make room for twenty-acre lots for some twenty auto suppliers with another twenty acres left for a wetland area.

Local contributions will include rolling the Volkswagen plant expansion into their current PILOT agreement, though the company's payment to Hamilton County schools will increase. The city and county have also agreed to invest $26,250,000 into infrastructure. Councilman Russell Gilbert immediately requested special mention be made to the Tennessee Department of Transportation that Bonnie Oaks Drive should be first on the list of widening projects.