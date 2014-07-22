Catoosa County Sheriff's Office to offer Citizens Police Academy

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is holding a Citizens Police Academy in September.

The Academy educates citizens on the different aspects of the law enforcement profession. Officers from the various departments will hold presentations on topics to include Criminal Investigation, Traffic Enforcement and Uniform Patrol to name a few.

Classes begin Tuesday, September 2nd from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

You can get an application for the Citizen Police Academy from their website: catoosacountysheriff.com or at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office located at 5842 Highway 41, Ringgold, GA 30736. Contact