Chattanooga Police to hold Citizens' Police Academy

The Chattanooga Police Department is holding a Citizens' Police Academy.

The Academy educates people on how the Police Department works as well as learning more about the men and women who help protect the city.

The Citizens’ Police Academy begins Thursday, August 28th.

The eight week course gives citizens a glimpse into how the Police Department does its job. Instructors from the Police Department teach each class one night a week, covering a variety of topics including narcotics, homicide investigation, patrol, and the SWAT team.

If you would like to sign up for the Chattanooga Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy, contact Officer Wayne Jefferson at 643-5090 or email

All applications must be turned in by August 14th.