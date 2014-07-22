Georgia runoff election results - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Georgia runoff election results

Georgia residents were at the polls Tuesday voting for their candidate in the runoff election.  Bold denotes winner. Here are the results so far.


Local elections:  

Superior Court Judge - Conasauga Judicial District (All precincts reporting)

David J. Blevins (I)     2766     40.05%                 
Jim E. Wilbanks         4140     59.95%

Dade County Commissioner - District 1 (All precincts reporting)

Lamar Lowery           555     46.40%
Mitchell Smith (I)     641     53.60%


Dade County Board of Education - District 2 (All precincts reporting)

Jennifer H. Hartline  615   54.28%
Summer L. Kelley       518   45.72%


Whitfield County Commissioner - District 1 (All precincts reporting)

Renee Davis            2017   46.40%
Barry W.  Robbins 2330   53.60%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         
State elections:

U. S. Senate -GOP (All precincts reporting)

J. H. "Jack" Kingston  236,493   49.1%
David A. Perdue      245,493  50.9%

 

GA School Superintendent - GOP (All precincts reporting)

Michael L. "Mike" Buck        198,343     49.9%                                                                                                                         

Richard L. Woods               199,071     50.1%

Possible recount


GA State House - District 1 GOP (All precincts reporting)

John V. Deffenbaugh (I)    1351  55.05%                                                                                                                             

Robert F. Goff                    1103    44.95%

