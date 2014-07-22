UPDATE: Georgia runoff election results

Georgia residents were at the polls Tuesday voting for their candidate in the runoff election. Bold denotes winner. Here are the results so far.





Local elections:

Superior Court Judge - Conasauga Judicial District (All precincts reporting)

David J. Blevins (I) 2766 40.05%

Jim E. Wilbanks 4140 59.95%



Dade County Commissioner - District 1 (All precincts reporting)



Lamar Lowery 555 46.40%

Mitchell Smith (I) 641 53.60%





Dade County Board of Education - District 2 (All precincts reporting)



Jennifer H. Hartline 615 54.28%

Summer L. Kelley 518 45.72%





Whitfield County Commissioner - District 1 (All precincts reporting)



Renee Davis 2017 46.40%

Barry W. Robbins 2330 53.60%



State elections:

U. S. Senate -GOP (All precincts reporting)

J. H. "Jack" Kingston 236,493 49.1%

David A. Perdue 245,493 50.9%

GA School Superintendent - GOP (All precincts reporting)

Michael L. "Mike" Buck 198,343 49.9%

Richard L. Woods 199,071 50.1%

Possible recount



GA State House - District 1 GOP (All precincts reporting)

John V. Deffenbaugh (I) 1351 55.05%

Robert F. Goff 1103 44.95%