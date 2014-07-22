Neighbors react to new Controlled Sound Ordinance Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 9:47 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 11:26 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The 12 page document outlines possible guidelines entertainment venues will have to follow as part of Chattanooga’s Controlled Sound Ordinance.



It creates an entertainment district from Broad and Market Streets stretching down into the south side.



Deb Royal has developed some properties in that area, just feet away from Track 29.



“I’m very concerned that this is not going to give us any relief,” she said.



She, along with some folks that live in the area, has been pushing for an ordinance with lower decibel levels for more than a year now.



The new ordinance increases the current decibel limit by nearly 30 decibels.



“You really can’t understand what 95 decibels of bass is like from 100 feet away until you experience it,” she added.



Last week, owners from Track 29 teamed up with owners from other local businesses and started a petition, asking the city to raise decibel levels for entertainment venues.



It’s an issue District 4 Councilman Larry Grohn says has been challenging.



“I think it’s important for us to look at this holistically for the whole city and how we’re going to address this ordinance to make sure the city is protecting the citizens,” Grohn added.



The ordinance adds limits to dB(C ) (bass) levels, which is something Royal and her group wanted. It also creates a Controlled Sound Boundary and requires business owners to get a permit.



“We actually want to create a district where music and entertainment and that sort of thing is provided. So this ordinance is directed toward a specific area of our community and not the whole community,” District 8 Councilman Moses Freeman said.



Next week, there will be a public hearing held for questions and comments about this new ordinance.



Then the ordinance will have its first reading in front of the council on August 5th.





