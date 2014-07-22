Lee University on "honor roll" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lee University on "honor roll"

Two Tennessee Universities have made the "honor roll" of a publication's 2014 list of "Great Colleges to Work For."
Lee University of Cleveland was cited frequently in numerous recognition categories in the Survey by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Austin Peay State University at Clarksville also made the list.
The results are based on responses from more than 43-thousand people at 278 institutions.  Only 42 were named to the honor roll.

