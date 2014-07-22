UPDATE: Local choir to sing national anthem at Braves game Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 7:17 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 11:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A lucky group of singers made their way to Atlanta to sing the national anthem at Tuesday night's Braves game.



They're a choir from First Baptist Church of Cleveland, made up of about 130 voices.



The choir features both adults and youth. Church members say they sent an audition tape, and later received the invitation from the Braves organization.



They say it's an honor to not only represent the church, but the entire community of Cleveland.



"As you know, it's a unique opportunity to sing for a game, but this is a major league team, the Atlanta Braves, which is what most of the fans are in the area. So it's a unique opportunity and what a privilege for us to represent First Baptist," said Tyler Brinson, Minister of Music.



Almost 300 people are making the trek to Atlanta with the choir Tuesday night.



The group recently returned from a mission trip to New York City, and is preparing for a new project in Nashville this fall.