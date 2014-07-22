Car crashes into Habitat for Humanity building Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 5:56 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 5:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

COUNTY - Bradley

A white 1999 Nissan Altima crashed into the building of the Cleveland Habitat for Humanity's ReStore at 4605 North Lee Highway in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.



The driver, identified as 77-year-old Betty Rutledge and the passenger, 79-year-old Francis Swafford were both transported to SkyRidge Medical Center with minor injuries.



No other individuals were injured in the crash.



Property damage was sustained, however, the amount is unknown at this time.



The vehicle sustained minor damage.

