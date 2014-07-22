Cleveland Police investigating gas station robbery Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 5:28 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 6:12 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Police are investigating a robbery in Cleveland.



Officers responded to Hi-Tech Gas Station and Convenience Store on APD 40 just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon.



According to witness statements, three suspects entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a black colored vehicle thought to be a Ford Mustang.



The investigation is ongoing.