Cleveland Police investigating gas station robbery

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - Police are investigating a robbery in Cleveland.  

Officers responded to Hi-Tech Gas Station and Convenience Store on APD 40 just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to witness statements, three suspects entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a black colored vehicle thought to be a Ford Mustang.  

The investigation is ongoing.  
