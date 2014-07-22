Police: Man stealing donations intended for sick children Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 5:21 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 2:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Police are searching for a man who is stealing donations intended for sick children. Police say it's happening at Walmart stores across East Tennessee. The same suspect is caught on camera taking Children's Miracle Network donation containers.



"People are giving their extra change to help these children, and that's sad," said Walmart shopper, Sheila Pelfrey.



Pelfrey was shocked to learn someone is targeting and stealing funds for sick children from area Walmart stores.



"Not everybody's blessed with healthy children or grandchildren, and to do something like this... It's low, very low," she said.



It happened at the Athens Walmart off of Decatur Pike a couple of weeks ago. The man, in his late teens or early 20's, was caught on camera in broad daylight -- stealing a dolly and carting off all donations intended for the Children's Miracle Network.



"You see him set the dolly down. He walks off for just a minute, comes directly back, loads the box up on the dolly, takes it outside. He puts it in the back seat of his vehicle, and leaves the parking lot," said Athens Police Det . Josh Rhodes.



Rhodes said the thief got away in a late 90' s/early 2000 model Nissan, and covered his license plate with a plastic Walmart bag.



Right now investigators across the region are teaming up to track him down.



At a Walmart on Kinzel Way in Knoxville, the same suspect was seen on surveillance wearing a blue sweatshirt with his hood up. He walked into the crowded store, loaded a similar donation container on to a dolly, and drove off.



"I don't know if Knoxville was his first one or not, and I don't know if maybe there's been any others," said Rhodes, who thinks other area Walmarts could be at risk.



"He's obviously done this before, because he knew exactly what to do and how to do it," he said.



"To think it could be the person behind me or in front of me," said Pelfrey.



Shoppers are hoping the thief is caught soon -- before he can take anything else.



"I don't think there'd be a cell big enough to put people like that in," she said, "because they need some kind of help."



Anyone with information about the suspect or another similar donation theft should call Athens Police at (423) 744-2739.