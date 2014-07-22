EPB audit finds no over billing issues

The results of an EPB audit and questions of the over billing of street lights in Chattanooga are in.

The report finds, there was no over billing in the past seven years.



The independent auditing firm report shows some process errors which ultimately resulted in a net under billing to the city of nearly $686,000 since 2007.



EPB’s policy requires us to bill for one year’s error, which amounts to $178,314.



The bills will soon be discussed with the city.

