Dad: Son stopped me from killing alleged rapist

Alleged child abuser 18-year-old Raymond Frolander in court Friday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Our NBC News partners at WESH are reporting that the father of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at the hands of a close family friend says he did what he had to do after walking in on it.



The father beat the suspect, 18-year-old Raymond Frolander, and knocked him out.



He then called police.



"I just walked in and found a grown man molesting (my child), and I got him in a bloody puddle for you right now, officer," he said.



Hear more of the 911 call



The father, who WESH 2 News is not identifying in order to protect the identity of the victim, insists his son is a hero.



"My immediate feeling was to kill him, so he will never hurt anyone again," the father said.



The father believes Frolander's bloody and bruised face is getting too much publicity. He said he doesn't regret his reaction, but he isn't bragging about it either. He is, however, bragging about his son.



"My son saved Raymond. Raymond was motionless on our floor. I went to the kitchen to grab a butcher knife and my son stopped me. My son came in front of me and saved his attacker's life," said the father.



The father says he treated Frolander like one of his own and says police reports that Frolander was abusing the boy for the last three years are wrong.



He claims there was an attempt three years ago, but then Frolander left town and only recently returned.



The victim never told anyone about the attempt, so the father knew nothing until he walked in on an alleged sexual battery.



Dispatcher: You said the person who assaulted, you beat him up?



Caller: Oh yeah, send him an ambulance. He's going to need one.



The beating was brutal, but not life-threatening, and the father says that's because of his 11-year-old who he thinks forgives Frolander.



"I think he must have because of, he saved his life," said the father.



"You don't forgive Raymond, but your son does?" WESH 2's Claire Metz asked.



"It's going to be a long time before I ever forgive that, if I can," said the father.



Frolander remains in jail without bond.

