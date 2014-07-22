Chattanooga man sleeps through fire, neighbors save his life Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 3:50 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 2:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The heroic actions of neighbors saved a Chattanooga man's life when his apartment went up in flames. He was in such a heavy sleep, he didn't know fire surrounded him until his neighbors busted through a window.



It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Rainbow Creek Apartments off Standifer Gap Road. Neighbors got him out and knocked out most of the flames before firefighters arrived.



The 24-year-old man who lives in an upstairs unit was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but he's lucky to be alive. He was in a deep sleep when flames took over his apartment. It's thanks to his neighbors he's alive.



"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be standing here now," fire victim Kurt Davis said.



Kurt Davis looked at his charred apartment for the first time Tuesday.



"I've seen a lot of stuff, but I've never seen anything like this," he said.



Exhausted from staying up at the hospital with his expecting girlfriend the night before, he fell into such a deep sleep Monday evening, he didn't hear the blaring smoke alarms as flames filled his apartment. Some neighbors spotted the orange glow from across the parking lot.



"We was trying to really figure out if it was a fire or not and so I walked closer and I really seen the flames," neighbor Nate Johnson said.



They called 911, ran over with fire extinguishers, and threw items at the window. The sound of breaking glass finally woke Kurt up.



"I opened the door and I just started making my way through and you see I'm making my way down," Kurt said.



Soot-covered fingerprints on the walls map out his escape. He doesn't remember much more after neighbors helped lay him down, waiting for emergency responders.



"We started pouring water on him and he started shaking, breathing real funny, eyes started rolling back," neighbor Tasha Jennings said.



His first task after doctors released him was thanking his neighbors, that he'd never even met before they rescued him.



"I thank everybody," Kurt said.



"Smoke inhalation could've gotten him at any time it was already affecting him so for me to see that he is ok and alive that makes me happy," Jennings said.



It's a jarring reality for Kurt who lost a cousin to the same thing earlier this year. He slept through a fire but never woke up.



"I sat and thought about that after I got out of the hospital like that could've been me, so it's a blessing it really is," Kurt said.



Fire investigators ruled the cause accidental, linking it to unattended food left on the stove. Kurt says visiting family accidentally left the oven on after cooking a pizza and grease was on the stove. They ran to the store while he slept and returned to see flames.

