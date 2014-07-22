Bradley Co. school board members excluded from Haslam education meeting

The secrecy surrounding a private meeting involving Gov. Bill Haslam, Education Commissioner Kevin Huffman and educators from five area school systems has come under scrutiny by members of the Bradley County Board of Education.On Monday evening, Bradley County school board members were informed by email that the school administration office had hosted the meeting at Haslam's request. The email said the governor required that board members and media not be advised of the event.That's not sitting well with some board members.“It’s unfortunate that the governor’s office chose not to include the people elected by the citizens of Bradley County to represent them regarding our education system,” said Vicky Beaty, chairwoman of the county school board.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.