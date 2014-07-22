Father arrested for leaving 1-year-old twins in car, caught having sex 30 feet away

The Grio

(NBC) - A Virginia father of one-year-old twin girls has been charged with two felony counts after police discovered his children alone in a parked car while he engaged in sexual acts with a woman almost 30 feet away.Police found 27-year-old Juan Munfort behind a nearby building having sex with a woman while the babies were left in the vehicle with the windows down without a guardian, CBS 6 reports.“We went around to the back of the duplex and discovered a male and a female engaging in sexual intercourse,” Prince George Police Capt. Brian Kei said. “At that point they [police] made contact with the individual who identified himself as the father of the two twins.”

