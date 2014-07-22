Woman who shot man over bad sex granted bond

The Grio(NBC) A Michigan woman who admitted to police she shot her male lover due to his poor performance in bed has been granted bond.Sadie Bell, 58, was allegedly having a 15-year affair with Edward Lee at the time of the January 2013 incident.“The underlying facts in this are a little bizarre,” said Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul Walton.Bell reportedly told police “she knew he was having an affair because he wasn’t producing enough ejaculate.”

Following the shooting, Bell was convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and was sentenced to 20 months to 10 years for the assault, in addition to two years for a gun charge.



