Erlanger eyes $10.8M budget surplus

One year after budgeting for a bottom line in the red for the first time, Erlanger Health System officials are aiming for a much higher mark.Hospital officials have budgeted to end the year with $18.4 revenues from operations, with a $10.8 million surplus on the bottom line. Last year, the hospital was aiming for a $4.5 million deficit as it attempted to climb out of months of losses.“This is an aggressive budget,” Erlanger CEO Kevin Spiegel told the hospital’s budget and finance committee, which unanimously approved the new budget after an hourlong closed meeting.The budget, which the entire Erlanger board will vote on Thursday, includes $8 million to put toward a new orthopedic specialty surgery wing, a $2.7 million MRI machine, and nearly $3 million in upgrades to the hospital’s cardiac services — part of a revamped strategy to capture more of Chattanooga’s heart care market.

